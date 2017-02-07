Bengaluru

Gold prices edged up on Monday, gaining for a third day, on technical buying and a weaker dollar after mixed U.S. jobs data late last week muted expectations for near-term interest rate hikes.

Spot gold had gained 0.3 percent to $1,222.95 per ounce by 0555 GMT.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $1,225.45 per ounce.

U.S. job growth surged more than expected in January as construction firms and retailers ramped up hiring, but wages barely rose, handing the administration under President Donald Trump both a head start and a challenge as it seeks to boost the economy.

The Dollar Index was down 0.1 percent at 99.736. "Gold is pointing to push higher from all fronts on charts," said Brian Lan, managing director at gold dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore, adding that the metal may test $1,230 per ounce.

