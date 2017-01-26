ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) office bearers here on Wednesday demanded of the supreme judicial council (SJC) to adjudicate a reference filed by them. The IHCBA General Secretary Muhammad Waqas Malik while addressing a press conference said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan through a September 26, 2016 judgment declared several appointments illegal. "We filed a reference that is still pending with the SJC.

