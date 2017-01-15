lAHORE

A change of command ceremony was held on Saturday at Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Headquarters in Lahore.

Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan assumed the command of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab). Outgoing Director General, Major General Umar Farooq Burki passed on the traditional baton to Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan.

The ceremony was attended by Sector Commanders and other higher Rangers officials. In his farewell address, the outgoing DG appreciated the efforts and professionalism of all ranks of Punjab Rangers.

With rich traditions and glorified history, Punjab Rangers is a force to reckon with.

It has attained a rapid progress in all fields due to its dynamism and devotion to the cause.

He added that Punjab Rangers is an important element of national security apparatus, which not only played an active role in maintaining vigilance on eastern border but also contributed to meeting internal security challenges in Punjab, Gilgit–Baltistan and Khyber Pukhtunkha.

0



0







Change of command at Pakistan Rangers Headquarters was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179227-Change-of-command-at-Pakistan-Rangers-Headquarters/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Change of command at Pakistan Rangers Headquarters" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179227-Change-of-command-at-Pakistan-Rangers-Headquarters.