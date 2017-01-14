LAHORE

Secretary Minerals Dr Arshad Mehmood on behalf of the Punjab government and Managing Director German Company Fugro Dr Uta Alisch signed the agreement under which, the German company will conduct survey for exploring mineral reserves in the districts of the Punjab.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was the chief guest at a ceremony of signing an agreement between Provincial Minerals Department and renowned international German Company Fugro of mining sector.

German Company will also work in connection with exploring oil and gas reserves in the province. German company will also start its second phase for exploring mineral reserves at Chiniot and the adjoining areas and will submit its report to the Punjab government. The Punjab government will provide all-out cooperation to German company for exploring mineral reserves.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said that an agreement with German company regarding survey of mineral reserves in Punjab was a good omen which would help to explore existing mineral reserves in the province.

He said that German company SST working to estimate coal reserves in salt range should present its report till next month as the report would help to estimate coal reserves as a result of which a power plant could also be set up through local coal in the area.

0



0







German firm, Punjab ink accord on mineral reserves was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179029-German-firm-Punjab-ink-accord-on-mineral-reserves/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "German firm, Punjab ink accord on mineral reserves " is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179029-German-firm-Punjab-ink-accord-on-mineral-reserves.