TEHRAN: A drone operated by Iranian state television was shot down over Tehran after apparently violating a “no fly zone” while filming on Friday prayers, local media reported.

The ISNA news agency said the craft was destroyed by “anti-air defence” after it flew over Enghelab Square in the centre of Iran’s capital.

“The drone didn’t respect the no fly zone” around the square, which is near the offices of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several state institutions.

The report did not specify where the drone crashed after being shot down or whether its downing had caused any damage or injuries.

0



0







TV drone shot down in Tehran was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174124-TV-drone-shot-down-in-Tehran/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "TV drone shot down in Tehran" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174124-TV-drone-shot-down-in-Tehran.