Gauff ‘fuelled’ by umpire row to advance in Dubai

Coco Gauff of the US hits a return against Britain's Emma Raducanu during their women's singles match in Melbourne. — AFP/File

DUBAI: Coco Gauff said a heated exchange with the chair umpire midway through her match with Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday had spurred her on to complete a 2-6 6-4 6-3 victory and reach the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The U.S. Open champion lost the first set but was leading 4-2 in the second when her first serve at deuce, which Pliskova returned into the net, was called out. The American challenged the call and her review was successful but instead of awarding Gauff the point French chair umpire Pierre Bacchi told the 19-year-old to replay it. That sparked a lengthy back-and-forth between the pair, with Guaff’s repeated requests to speak to a supervisor denied by the umpire.