Qalandars, Zalmi play practice match

Lahore Qalandars batter takes a shot in this image released on February 15, 2024. — X/@lahoreqalandars

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday played a practice game ahead of the HBL PSL 9 here at the LCCA Ground.

The game could not be completed due to time shortage. Lahore Qalandars posted 227-6 in the allotted 20 overs with Kamran Ghulam scoring a rapid 33-ball 63 while Abdullah Shafiq played a 36-ball 65 explosive knock.

Jehandad Khan (38) and Sahibzada Farhan (20) were the other prominent contributors. Mohammad Zeeshan took three wickets while Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi and Saim Ayub claimed one wicket each.

In response Zalmi had reached 141-6 when the match was ended in the 14th over due to time shortage. Mohammad Haris, international stumper, chipped in with a solid 60 while Haseebullah and Saim Ayub made 26 and 21 runs, respectively. Ahsan Bhatti and Jehandad Khan got two wickets each.