SNGPL crush Wapda to lift President’s Trophy

RAWALPINDI: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) inflicted a crushing 519-run victory over Wapda to lift the President’s Trophy following an action-packed third day here at the Pindi Stadium Sunday.

Cricket players can be seen during the President's trophy on January 24, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Team

In what turned out to be yet another tough day, Wapda were bowled out for 166 in just 32 overs in their second innings with physically unfit Umar Akmal unable to bat.

Set a huge target of 686 to win, Wapda were bowled out cheaply handing over a daunting win to the SNGPL team which declared their second innings close at 346. Talented Mubasir Khan (91) stole the limelight for SNGPL in the second innings, hitting 14 fours and a six during his 109-ball innings. Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi (5-149) was the pick of bowlers for Wapda.

Batting for the second time, it was all struggle for Wapda yet again against some fiery spells by Shahnawaz Dhani and Mir Hamza. Dhani (2-52), returned with the match figure of 9-94 and was adjudged man-of-the-match along with Sahibzada Farhan (161) who set the tone for the big first innings total for SNGPL. Mir Hamza (3-50) also bowled well, picking up 5-80 in the match.

Struggling Umar Akmal who left the field on the second day due to fitness issue did not return to the field, leaving Wapda surrendering the match on the fall of the ninth wicket.

Winners SNGPL bagged Rs3 million cash along with trophy while the Runners-up Wapda grabbed Rs1500,000. Brief scores: SNGPL 479-7 in 80 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 161, Saud Shakeel 123 not out, Kamran Ghulam 101, Mubasir Khan 44; Tahir Hussain 2-78, Iftikhar Ahmed 2-105) and 346-8 declared in 82 overs (Mubasir Khan 91, Abid Ali 38, Saud Shakil 34; Asif Afridi 5-149). WAPDA 140 all out, 34.4 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 52, Umar Akmal 28; Shahnawaz Dahani 7-42.