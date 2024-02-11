Big international field for ITF Juniors

ISLAMABAD: Over 45 international players have been drawn to play in the back-to-back ITF Junior international events with the opening one, Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior Championship (Leg-1) already got underway with the qualifying round here on Saturday at the PTF SDA Tennis Complex.

Junior Tennis players can be seen at the Pakistan Tennis Federation. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

Players from Kazakhstan, Turkey, the USA, Hong Kong, China, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Romania, Switzerland, Sri Lanka and Thailand are participating in the Championships. As many as 27 Pakistani boys & girls are also participating in the Championships.