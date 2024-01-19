Ahmed cards 66 to take lead in RDH Memorial Golf

KARACHI: Lahore’s Ahmed Baig sank seven birdies on his last ten holes on his way to a sensational round of six-under-par 66 on the opening day of the 13th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament here at the Karachi Golf Club on Thursday.

This representational image shows a golf stick and ball in a field. — Unsplash/File

Things didn’t go well for the Pakistan No.2 on the Red course (front nine) as he was one-over-par after the first six holes following a bogey on the tricky par-4 sixth. But a birdie on the par-4 ninth gave him a boost on the turn as he made six birdies on the more challenging Blue course to give himself a perfect start in the prestigious event. Ahmed’s other six birdies came on holes 11, 12, 13, 14, 16 and 18. Fellow Lahore professional Akber Mahroze was in second place at four-under-par 68. In joint third place were KGC’s Muhammad Amir and Rawalpindi’s Muhammad Munir at 69.

Defending champion and local favourite Waheed Baloch carded 70 and shared joint fifth place with the quartet of Moazzam Siddique, Muhammad Ashfaque, Shakir Khokhar and Muhammad Alam. Pre-tournament favourite Shabbir Iqbal, suffering from a back injury, was not in his element as he carded two-over 74 and is eight strokes behind leader Ahmed. The four-day championship will conclude on Sunday.