PSF finalises 36 participants for coaching courses

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation has finalized 36 participants for the Level-I and Level-II squash coaching courses being held at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad. According to details, there are seven participants for Level-1 and 21 participants for Level-11 while there are eight participants who are doing both courses.

This image shows a squash player taking a shot during a match on December 2, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan Squash Federation

The participants of Level-I course are Nouman Shah, Aamir Atlas Khan, Asif Zafar, Taimoor Ayaz Khan, Wajid Khan, Faheem Ahmad, and Khakan Malik while the participants of Level-II course are Nawab Shah, Farhan Zaman, Sadia Gul, Faisal Zaman, Fahad Zaman, Umair Khan, Shaheen Zaman, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Bilal Zaman, Farrukh Zaman, Tahir Iqbal, Adil Atlas, M Naeem, M Waseem, Adil Faqir, Adil Khan, Rehman Gul, Naveed Alam, Ammad Fareed, Tayyab Waseem, and Saima Shoukat.