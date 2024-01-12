Haris remains optimistic despite T20I exclusion

LAHORE: Pakistani batter Mohammad Haris, who was left out of the T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, has said he is unaware of the reasons for his exclusion from the team.
Despite the lack of clarity, Haris maintained a positive outlook during a media event, saying ups and downs are part of a player’s career. “I don’t know when and where I performed badly [in T20Is]. There are ups and downs. Sometimes, players in the backup perform better than you, so they deserve a chance. It is healthy competition, and I hope to perform well in PSL [Pakistan Super League] and grab the opportunity.”
Haris sees the break as an opportunity to analyse his mistakes and improve his skillset. Chief selector Wahab Riaz had said that Haris was strategically rested for the series, emphasising his continued importance in the team’s future plans.
