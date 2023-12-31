PFF NC, FIFA conduct Elite Refereeing Course

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee with the assistance from FIFA conducted a five-day Member Associations Elite Refereeing Course 2023 here at the PFF headquarters.

The course, featuring 30 referees from various regions of the country, lasted for five days.

Mohammad Rodzali, FIFA Referee Development Officer and Khalidi Bin Supian, a physical fitness instructor from Malaysia, shared their expertise with a group of 30 male and female referees and instructors.

“By engaging in theoretical and practical discussions they facilitated a comprehensive learning experience for the referees,” PFF NC said.

Senior member PFF NC Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar distributed certificates among the participants.

He thanked Rodzali for coming all the way to teach referees new things according to FIFA and AFC standards.