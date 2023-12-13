Shabbir records big win in Chairman JCSC Golf

KARACHI: Shabbir Iqbal has been a towering presence on the national professional golf circuit during the best part of the last two decades. On Tuesday, the Pakistan No.1 once again showed why.

Shabbir carded a final-round score of five-under-par 67 to win the 13th Chairman JCSC Open Championship -- Pakistan’s richest-ever golf event -- by eight strokes. It was a stunning title-winning triumph even by his own high standards. Over the course of the four days of the championship, Shabbir had scores of 67, 66, 66 and 67 to finish with a 72-hole aggregate of 266 (-22). Ahmad Baig, Shabbir’s closest rival, carded the tournament’s best round of eight-under-par 64 on the final day and still lost by eight strokes.

This representational image shows a golf stick and ball in a field. — Unsplash/File

Going into the final round, Shabbir had a nine strokes lead over local pro Waheed Baloch. He was never in trouble as birdies came almost effortlessly in the final round. Even Ahmad’s last round heroics failed to put any pressure on the sublime Shabbir, who walked away with the trophy and a lion’s share (Rs120,4740) from the Rs9 million prize basket for the professionals. The tournament carried an overall prize purse of Rs12 million.

Ahmad Baig finished as the runner-up with an aggregate of 274 (-14), bagging a cheque of Rs765,000. Taking the third position was Waheed Baloch who carded 69 in the final round and finished at 277 (-11). He was followed by Muhammad Shehzad, Minhaj Maqsood and Hamza Amin.

Nisar Hussain won the senior professionals title ahead of Muhammad Tariq. Jawad Ahmad won the junior professionals trophy while Rehan Babar was the runner-up. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.