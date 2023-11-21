Facilities are best around, says PSB boss

The logo of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) from its website.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Shoaib Khoso oversaw the arrangements to hold the World Cup Soccer Qualifying match between Pakistan and Tajikistan today (Tuesday) here at the Jinnah Stadium and ordered for immediate adjustments wherever it was required.

Jinnah Stadium that is under renovation these days has the available capacity of around 30000 almost half of the actual capacity. Later talking to the media, the DG PSB said that all arrangements have been placed to hold the match in a befitting manner.

“I have directed all the concerned to make top-class arrangements for the team’s practice and changing rooms. Wherever there was room for further improvement I ordered that also,” he said. Earlier, the visiting team was welcomed at the airport by Deputy Director General PSB Saeed Akhtar and other PSB officials.