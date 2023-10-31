‘Beating England not that tough’

LUCKNOW: India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has said that beating a struggling England team at the World Cup “wasn´t that tough” but a good victory nonetheless against the defending champions.
“I mean to be very honest it was good to win — beating the defending champions,” Kuldeep, who took two wickets including England skipper Jos Buttler bowled for 10, told reporters.
“They don´t have the great tournament so far. So it wasn´t that tough -- they restricted us for like 230.” “I mean, I think conditions matter a lot. They have the best team,” Kuldeep said.
