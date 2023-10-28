MQM-P convener asks people of Karachi to unite to get their rights

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. The News File

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that no one can be more loyal to Pakistan than those who took part in the struggle for the country’s creation.

“Due to the sacrifices of our forefathers, this part of India became Pakistan,” he said while addressing a dinner programme organised by the Malik community in his honour in the Liaquatabad area on Friday.

He said the MQM-P’s politics was for the people. “Our love for Pakistan is unconditional. However, it should not be considered as a weakness. Without us, Pakistan cannot survive,” he remarked.

He said the MQM-P was playing its due role in taking the country towards the goals for which it was created. Dr Siddiqui said the people of Karachi should unite like they were in the past. He added that the oppressed people living in the city and Sindh should be given their legitimate rights.

A system should be established through which all the problems of the people could be solved at their doorstep, he said. The MQM-P chief asserted that carrying weapons was not the culture of the people of Karachi as their weapon was pen and knowledge was their strength. “We and you together will build a country where there is no discrimination on the basis of colour, caste or religion. All the people will have equal rights,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Aminul Haque said the MQM-P had done numerous development works in Liaquatabad and the party believed in serving the people without discrimination. The MQM-P was flourishing with each passing day and the next federal and provincial governments would be formed by the MQM-P, he predicted. “No one can stop us from serving this country through public power.”