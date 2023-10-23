IGP pins promotion ranks on 91 cops

Clockwise: This combination of three photographs released on October 22, 2023, shows IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar during the promotion ceremony of Punjab Highway Patrol at the Central Police Office in Lahore. — X/@OfficialDPRPP

LAHORE:IG Punjab pinned promotion ranks on 91 newly-promoted officers of Punjab Highway Patrol in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office here Sunday.

He congratulated the promoted officers on their departmental promotions. He said that at the Haroon Shaheed check post in Mianwali, the brave soldiers of PHP fought the terrorists and forced the enemy brave heartedly and forced them to retreat. He said that during the last eight months, total of 16,000 promotions have been given according to merit and seniority.

For new promotions, departmental promotion board of DSP to SP rank will be held soon, after completion of training courses, thousands of promotions will also take place in constabulary in next few months.

He said that PHP and SPU personnel will be added to the proposed tourism police force. He said that after getting the licensing authority, PHP will establish driving licensing centres and training schools across the province.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police ensured foolproof security arrangements for all Christian prayer programmes in the churches across the province on Sunday. The police remained on high alert and performed their duties, the Christian citizens performed their prayers in a peaceful environment and participated in their holy prayer ceremonies.

CM visits PINS, inquires after photographer, driver

Caretaker chief minister inquired after the health of under-treatment CM Office’s photographer Usman Zubairi and driver Aftab Gill at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences. They were injured in a traffic accident.

Mohsin Naqvi inquired after the well-being of photographer Usman Zubairi and driver Aftab Gill, consoled them and prayed for their early recovery. The chief minister issued directions to the doctors to provide best treatment facilities to the photographer Usman Zubairi and driver Aftab Gill. Mohsin Naqvi said that thanks to Allah Almighty that both remained safe in the traffic accident. It may be clarified that photographer Usman Zubairi and driver Aftab Gill of CM office got injured in a traffic accident near Pir Mahal while coming back to Lahore from Multan three days earlier.