Scholarship funds released on ombudsman’s order

A representational image of money full of coins topped with an academic cap. — Unsplash/File

LAHORE:In compliance with the order of Punjab Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan, seven students have been disbursed outstanding scholarships totaling Rs.2,91,000.

As per the particulars, students hailing from various districts had lodged a complaint with the Ombudsman Punjab, asserting that the disbursement of funds under the "Zewar-e-Education Programme" had not been made, thereby hindering their educational pursuits.

In response to it, the Ombudsman Punjab ordered the Additional Director Grievance Redressal Cell, Punjab Human Capital Investment Project, Punjab Social Protection Authority Lahore, along with the Additional Programme Director of PMIU, School Education Department Lahore and the Deputy Director (Coord) to expedite the resolution of the issue.

Consequently, the aforementioned seven students received their long-awaited educational scholarships, amounting to Rs291,000 to continue their education. The students have thanked Ombudsman Azam Suleman for the resolution of their complaint.