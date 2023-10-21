Lesco detects power theft at 25 shops. APP

LAHORE: The Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) has detected electricity theft in Hajveri Market during an operation against power thieves in Shah Alam Market Sub-Division area.

The company’s spokesman told media here Friday that the owners of 25 shops in the market were stealing electricity from the direct supply of Lesco, thus causing a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer. The Lesco has not only charged all those shopkeepers a total of 26,000 units in the detection bills but also submitted application against them in the respective police station for registration of cases under relevant clauses.

Similarly, another inspection team detected power pilferage at five houses in Samsani village of Johar Town Sub-Division. The owner of these houses Malik Amir Khokha along with five people was detained by the local police and the Lesco has also submitted FIR application in the relevant police station.

The spokesman further said that Lesco has also disconnected electricity supply to former Member of Provincial Assembly (Punjab) Mansha Sindhu, who is in default of over Rs800,000 to Lesco.

Meanwhile, Lesco in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs25.8 million from 569 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara on the 37th day of its recovery campaign.

Lesco spokesman told media that Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs1.51 million from 55 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs1.26 million from 52 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively.

Similarly, Lesco Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cantt. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs4.50 million from 118 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs0.57 million from 22 defaulters in South Circle.

Manager (Technical) Engineer M Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib M Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura M Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs1.07 million from 56 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs12.95 million from 80 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle.