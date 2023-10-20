Protesting teachers arrested

LAHORE:Lahore Police once again arrested a number of school teachers, including many females outside the PMG office on Lower Mall, near the Civil Secretariat on Thursday.
The teachers were protesting for the release of their arrested colleagues and demanding amendments to pension regulations and the cessation of leave encashment etc when a contingent of police, including female police reached the spot and arrested a number of teachers.
Besides teachers, APCA workers and lady health workers were part of the demonstration demanding release of their colleagues arrested on October 12. Meanwhile, the Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) has condemned the police action against the government employees observing that the arrest of the peaceful protestors was totally unjust.
AGEGA central president Ch Sarfraz and PTU president Rana Liaqat have alleged that over 100 of the protesters including females were arrested on Thursday and were shifted to different police stations of the city.
They also warned to continue their peaceful protests if the government did not release all those arrested and withdraw from its action related to amendments to pension regulations and the cessation of leave encashment etc and alleged handing over of govt schools to the private sector. The government has already denied privatisation of the schools.
