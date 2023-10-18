PAF record easy win. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: PAF overcame Punjab A 3-1 in the match of 67th National Hockey Championship underway at the Lt Gen Ashfaq Nadeem Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Mushtaq, Mohsin, and Abdul Sattar netted one goal each for the winners with Bilal Akram scoring the lone goal for Punjab A. Balochistan A defeated Gilgit-Baltistan 2-0 in another match of the day. Both the goals were scored by Usman.

Meanwhile, Wapda outclassed Balochistan B 10-0. Tauseeq and Abdul Rahman scored two goals each for Wapda. Mari Petroleum Corporation (MPC) overwhelmed Punjab B 10-0.