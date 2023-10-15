‘Lahore Lahore Aie’ festival from 28th

LAHORE : Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that winter festival ‘Lahore Lahore Aie’ will begin from October 28 and continue till November 12.According to official sources here on Saturday, programmes of the event would be held in Racecourse Park, Expo, Punjab Institute of Language Art & Culture, Alhamra, Lawrence Gardens and Hazoori Bagh.

Commissioner said that all business circles would be included in ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festival. There will be open entry for citizens in all programmes of the winter festival, he added. —APP