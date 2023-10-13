People in the country’s financial sectors are talking about the possibility of new taxes on the real-estate sector. Analysts who regularly appear on TV are also pointing to this direction. It is important to mention that the said sector is already overburdened by a plethora of unnecessary taxes in the shape of Sections 236K, 236C, and 7E. On top of it, there is capital gain tax that people have to pay on the sale of immovable property.
These taxes are causing a decline in real estate. The authorities concerned are requested to remove these taxes to decrease the cost of doing business and increase sales. This sector can play a vital and important role to enhance the federal revenue.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
This refers to the news report ‘Dacoits kidnap SHO, son, four other cops in Shikarpur’ . There used to be a time...
The interim government is meant to fairly conduct elections. But it seems that fresh polls are unlikely to take place...
Smog is a type of air pollution that is a mixture of smoke and fog. It is usually caused by the release of pollutants...
This refers to the article ‘Messiahs, saviours, heroes’ by Husain Haqqani. A few years ago, many people were of...
Pakistan’s commitment to the Palestinian cause is unbreakable. The relentless aerial strikes by Israel on Gaza are...
On Wednesday , the Supreme Court’s full bench dismissed petitions against and ruled in favour of the SC Act,...