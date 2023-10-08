Body of missing boy found

PESHAWAR: A seven-year-old boy who had gone missing from home a few days back was found dead in the nearby fields in Tehkal, police officials said on Saturday.
The police had started an investigation to find the causes of the death, they said, adding, the body had been sent for postmortem to ascertain the facts.
“The boy identified as Mustafa went missing over a week back wherein a daily diary report was lodged in Tehkal Police Station. According to the deceased’s grandfather, the boy had left the home for the shop (where he works) but he didn’t reach there,” said Waqas Rafiq, Superintendent of Police of Cantonment Police Station.
The official said that two local boys had seen Mustafa a few days back and told him that his mother had been searching for him but he had run away. Later his body was recovered from the sugarcane fields.
