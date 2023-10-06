Arms smuggling bid foiled; suspect arrested

LAHORE:Masti Gate police has foiled a bid to smuggle illegal weapon in huge quantity. Reportedly, the suspect identified as Noor Alam was trying to smuggle illegal weapons in huge quantity in the City. Masti Gate SHO Muhammad Aslam said that the police on information stopped and searched the suspects and recovered two riffles, 13,500 bullets of 9mm pistol and 22,000 bullets of 223 bore riffle hidden in the car. The vehicle was also captured by police and a case has been registered against Noor Alam. SP City Suleman Zafar announced commendation certificates for SHO and his team.

Korean national commits suicide

A teenager Korean national has reportedly committed suicide by jumping off second floor of a building in Ghalib Market police limits.

Reportedly, the victim identified as Koonseo Kwak lived in an apartment on second floor situated in Gulberg. The suspect jumped on the ground and received serious injuries. The rescue teams shifted the victim to hospital. However, he could not survive and died. His body was moved to morgue.

Four POs arrested from abroad

Four proclaimed offenders arrested from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been brought back to Pakistan with the help of Interpol and handed over to the respective police stations. A category proclaimed offender Amanat Ali wanted in case of murder was arrested from Saudi Arabia and Masood Hussain from the United Arab Emirates. M Salim involved in a robbery case and M Umar Shahzad wanted in other crimes were arrested from UAE and extradited to Pakistan. All four accused had fled abroad after committing the crimes and wanted by Sargodha, Jhelum, Bahawalpur and Toba Tek Singh police.