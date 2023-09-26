Suspect arrested within hours of acid attack

The Pak Colony police arrested a suspect within hours on Monday after he allegedly threw acid on a woman over a marriage dispute. The acid attack was reported in Hasrat Mohani Colony at around 9:30am. Responding on information, police mobiles rushed to the spot where they found a woman lying critically injured. The victim was immediately taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK).

SSP Arif Aslam Rao of District Keamari said that during the initial investigation it was found that the 35-year-old woman was targeted by Arsalan, son of Noor Mohammad, who came and threw acid on the doorstep of the woman’s house.

According to the preliminary investigation, the incident is a case of personal enmity, the SSP said and added that three years ago, a marriage dispute between Arsalan’s elder brother and the victim’s sister led to acrimony. There used to be quarrels between the two families every day and on Monday Arsalan threw acid on the woman.