Paigham-e-Quran seminar held at PAC

Rawalpindi : Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in collaboration with Minhaj-ul-Quran organised a seminar titled ‘Paigham-e-Quran’ here on Saturday.

Addressing the seminar, prominent religious scholar Allama Ali Akhtar Awan said that the Holy Quran is the most holy book of Islam and the source of guidance. He said that Quran Pak is a book of thought and action and it was necessary to read it with understanding. “It is obligatory for every Muslim to meditate on the verses of the Quran while the Quran comprehension classes in universities and making it a part of the curriculum is a commendable initiative.”

Allama Akhtar said there was a need to connect educated people who do not know Arabic with the Quran so that their beliefs and actions could be reformed. Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that the message of the Quran is for the whole of mankind. “Those who make riots in the land and spoil the peace do not deserve any concession.”

The Quran says that the qualities of a Muslim are a worshiper of Allah, not associating anyone with Allah, treating relatives, orphans, neighbours, strangers, and travellers with kindness and he is not arrogant in any situation, he added. Usman Arshad said in his address that Hazrat Muhammad (S.A. W) is the last prophet and the Holy Quran is the holy book. The language of the Holy Quran is the most eloquent Arabic and there is no second to it.