Saddam signed by Oman’s Salalah club

LAHORE: Pakistan football team former captain Saddam Hussain has signed a one-year deal with Oman’s top-tier league club Salalah Sports Club.

Saddam has been in Oman for the last one month. He underwent a trials session and impressed the club’s managers with his skills which eventually ended up with a one-year contract for the Karachi-based player.

Saddam on Sunday flew to Oman’s capital along with his team to play a game. His club these days is preparing for the top-tier league and is checking different players in various matches. Saddam, who has a solid experience of playing for Pakistan, is happy with his new contract.

“I am really happy with this contract,” Saddam told The News from Oman. ” Here football standard is too good. The club is looking after me quite well and the coach, who is from Uruguay, is a quality person, and I am extremely happy to be part of the club,” Saddam said.

“I have been here for the last one month. The league will begin in a few days and now we are preparing for that. I am extremely fit and am playing at the competitive level,” Saddam said.

Saddam will be given healthy perks and privileges for his services. This is the fourth foreign club during his professional stint so far. He already has the experience of playing in the leagues of Kyrgyzstan, Bahrain and Cyprus.

Saddam is playing for Salalah Sports Club as midfielder. Saddamon Sunday also offered his services for Pakistan for its forthcoming 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia. “Yes, I am ready to play for my country in the World Cup Qualifiers. I am super fit and inshaAllah will deliver as per expectations if given a chance,” Saddam said.

Saddam said if selected he will be making his best effort to join the national team’s camp for at least a week before the first game against Cambodia.

“It will be a case of my country so I will request my club and hopefully it will release me for that a week before the first game against Cambodia. It will also help me get gelled with the fellow teammates. I am ready for the national duty as now I am playing competitive football,” Saddam said.

The first clash of the Qualifiers between Pakistan and Cambodia will be held in Cambodia on October 12 while the home leg will be hosted by Jinnah Stadium Islamabad on October 17.