The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ until October 8, bringing together seven international and 27 national theatre groups, with 45 shows, interactive workshops and talks. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.
Of Claws and Crowns
The Indus Valley School Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Veera Rustomji. Titled ‘Of Claws and Crowns’, the show will run at the gallery until September 18. Contact 021-111-111-487 for more information.
Only Human
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sara Khan Pathan. Titled ‘Only Human’, the show will run at the gallery until September 21. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Unsettled Lens
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Fatima Faisal Qureshi, Safeer Sandeelo and Sarah Mir. Titled ‘Unsettled Lens’, the show will run at the gallery until September 21. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
Self and Cosmos
The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ali Gillani. Titled ‘Self and Cosmos’, the show will run at the gallery until September 26. Contact 021-35373582 for more information.
The notorious Lyari gang war extortionists have rekindled their illegal activities, pressuring timber merchants within...
Sindh Interim Revenue Minister Younus Dagha has ordered the deputy commissioners to keep an eye on Mukhtiarkars,...
A cab driver with his throat slit was found dead in bushes on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.The body was...
A banking court in Karachi has transferred a multibillion scam case of the M6 motorway to a Hyderabad accountability...
Two suspected robbers were killed following an encounter with police and public in Orangi Town on Saturday.The...
Police on Saturday arrested a suspect allegedly involved in murdering a woman during her engagement ceremony and...