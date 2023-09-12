Sri Lankan musical and dance show wows audience at ACP theatre festival

On the third day of the Pakistan Theater Festival under way at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, a programme based on Sri Lankan traditional dance and music ‘Kanya’ was organised by a Sri Lankan dance group.

Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Consul General Sri Lanka Jagath Abeywarna and diplomats from other countries were present at the event.

Well-known singer Ahsan Bari, Sri Lankan singer Sonal Prabhashitha, Pakistani singer Sonia and Muneeb Khan created magic with their voices, while the Sri Lankan dance group ‘Chandana Wickramasinghe & The Dancers’ Guild performed ‘Leila May Leila’.

Ahsan Bari performed a joint musical performance with Sri Lankan singer Sonal Prabhashita, while Sonal Prabhashitha teamed up with Pakistani singer Sonia to steal the show by singing the world famous Pakistani song “Pasoori”. The performance left the audience mesmerised.

On this occasion, Ahmad Shah said today the Pakistan-Sri Lanka friendship has completed 75 years, and we are proud of this friendship.

The Sri Lankan dance group will also perform in Islamabad and Lahore. Consul General Jagath Abeywarna said, “I am very happy. Such a great program was organised in the Arts Council Karachi. Today, we are celebrating the Pak-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations.”

Abeywarna said President Arts Council Ahmed Shah and his teams deserved congratulations. “You all made this event a success.” At the end of the programme, the Sri Lankan national anthem was presented, and later souvenirs and awards were distributed to the Sri Lankan artistes.