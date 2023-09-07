Man stabbed to death

LAHORE:A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by some suspects for stopping them from hooliganism outside his home in the Kahna area. The incident was reported in Chaidoor Village where reportedly some suspects would gather outside the house of the victim Noor Muhammad. They would hurl slur and make noise. He asked them to stop it. However, the suspects attacked the victim with knives. He received severe injuries and died.

Two dacoits arrested

CIA Chuhng Police have arrested two members of a dacoit gang. The arrested suspects have been identified as Nazim Ali and Sajid Ali. Police also recovered Rs2.4 million cash, six motorbikes and illegal weapons. The suspects were history sheeters and involved in many cases of robbery and dacoity.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances from a hotel in the Naulakha area. The victim identified as Muhammad Saleem, a resident of Khanqah Dogran was living in a hotel situated near Australia Chowk. On the day of the incident, he was found dead under suspicious circumstances on his bed in the hotel.