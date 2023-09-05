Four sentenced to death for blasphemy

RAWALPINDI. The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Rawalpindi Ahsen Mehmood Malik on Monday awarded death sentence to 4 accused for blasphemy. The court gave judgment on the basis of strong evidence.

The accused had made a Whatsapp group that spread blasphemous literature all around. The court has not only awarded death sentence to the blasphemy accused but also awarded lifetime imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs10,0000 each. The court awarded seven-year imprisonment and fine of Rs10,0000 imposed on fifth accused.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing (Rawalpindi Circle) registered a case under Sections of 295, 295-A, 295-B, 109-C, 34 and Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 Section 11 against accused Fizan Razzaq, Muhammad Rizwan, Wazir Gull, Muhammad Amin Rais and Usman Liaquat and conducted the investigation. The court awarded death sentence and lifetime imprisonment to Fizan Razzaq, Muhammad Rizwan, Wazir Gull and Muhammad Amin Rais while awarded seven-year imprisonment to Usman Liaquat.

In September 12, 2022, Cyber Crime Wing registered a case on the complaint of Omar Nawaz. According to FIR No 89, the accused were also in close contacts with other anti-Islamic groups.