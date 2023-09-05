Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash moved to Hambantota

KARACHI: Soon after Saturday's high-voltage Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and India was washed out in Pallekele, Zaka Ashraf floated the idea of moving the rest of the event's matches back to the country which was supposed to host them -- Pakistan.

Zaka Ashraf, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) boss, urged the Asian Cricket Council, currently led and controlled by Indian cricket board (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, to relocate the matches from Sri Lanka, currently experiencing heavy rains in various parts of the country, to Lahore and Multan where there is little possibility of wet weather spoiling the Asia Cup party.

Shah, who is also the ACC president, expectedly declined. But fully aware that a few more washouts will completely ruin the Asia Cup and turn BCCI into a laughing stock, he gave in and allowed the shifting of six matches lined up for Colombo to Hambantota following lengthy discussions on Monday.

The games include the marque Super fours clash between Pakistan and India on September. And in a bid to make sure that there is no repeat of the Pallekele disappointment, ACC has decided to keep a reserve day for the Pakistan-India match on September 11.

Sources in the PCB told 'The News' on Monday that top Board officials were hoping against hope that the ACC will somehow accept their demand of moving the rest of the Asia Cup matches to Pakistan.

The Pakistanis were confident of hosting the matches in Lahore and Multan even at the last minute as the TV crews were already in Pakistan along with four of the participating teams.

Earlier, Zaka and Shah discussed the impact of rain on matches involving Pakistan and India in Sri Lanka.

The main reason behind Zaka's proposal to move the matches to Pakistan is the uncertainty surrounding the weather in Sri Lanka, leading him to call for a comprehensive weather assessment in the coming days.

As a solution, he has recommended moving the Asia Cup matches to Pakistan, with a specific mention of Pakistan-India matches potentially being played in Dubai if necessary.

Zaka has stressed the significance of the Asia Cup as a premier cricket tournament and emphasised the need to prevent disruptions caused by rain.

Consequently, he believes that relocating the matches to Pakistan should be seriously considered if Sri Lanka's weather conditions persist.