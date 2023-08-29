Reform now

It is reassuring to note that the caretaker PM intends to bring about economic reforms. Any delay in reforming the undocumented economy, bringing more persons into the tax net, and investing in human resource development would add to the challenges the country is facing. There is a need to speed up the goal of enhancing foreign investments via the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). A turnaround is not impossible if the resolve for positive change remains unwavering.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
