Four parked buses gutted

Islamabad : A startling incident unfolded as four buses parked at the Northern Areas Transport Corporation (NATCO) office on the back side of Sabzi Mandi police station Islamabad were engulfed in flames at 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday and no loss of life fortunately occurred due to swift action by the police and fire brigade.

A police spokesman said that swift action by the local police and fire brigade managed to douse the fire, preventing any loss of life.

He said that three old defunct buses were completely damaged while one bus was partially burnt. Local law enforcement and fire brigade units sprang into action within minutes of receiving the emergency call.

Firefighters battled the inferno with high-pressure hoses, successfully gaining control of the flames in a short period. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and authorities are conducting a thorough inquiry to determine the precise cause.