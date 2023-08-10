Research studies on violence against women launched

LAHORE:Punjab Social Welfare Department in collaboration with UNFPA in a ceremony held here Wednesday launched ‘Research Studies’ on barriers to access to services for women survivors of violence and the service delivery models in the public sector.

Women's rights organisation Shirkat Gah’s Chief Executive Farida Shaheed presented the ‘Research Studies’ at the event where Awaz II and UK Aid were also partners.

The research revealed that women survivors of violence find it extremely difficult to report violence. Only 37 percent women tell someone about the violence and only two percent go to a government institution for help. 'Who will go with her, remains a question, and poor women don’t have money. Women do not know about the free services available for them. A strong state narrative is needed here. That is necessary,' she said. She gave a number of suggestions for the welfare and guidance of women who availed services of government. She said that lawyers should have expertise in both criminal and family laws and there should be no mediation without the consent of the victim. She stressed on training of psychologists to handle trauma, issue guidelines for Darul Aman staff, reduce risk, avoid dual charges and deputing staff outside the facility, encourage women officers in THQs and DHQs and fill all sanctioned staff positions on priority basis. She informed that five teachers are needed in Darul Aman Chakwal but four posts are vacant there since long. This facility has 11 to 13 residents at all times in it. Dr Rubina Ali of UNFPA said 60 percent survivors of violence do not seek help and do not want to talk to anyone. She suggested measures to improve the working and services of the centres meant to help victims of violence. Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Health Dr Javed Akram said that what we need is commitment for the welfare of women survivors of violence. Money is the least problem and there is need for evidence-based intervention, he said. Fifty percent of the violent crimes committed, are not considered violence by the perpetrators. “When I was in KEMC, there were 332 boys and only 9 girls. Now there are 70pc girls and 30pc boys in medical colleges but only 19pc girls work as doctors.