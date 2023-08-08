A long process

It is unfair on the part of the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to approve and impose a plethora of taxes on the thriving sectors of real estate and construction. The FBR has also issued a circular asking authorities responsible for registering sale or transfer deeds not to attest any such transfer unless and until the seller pays tax liabilities under Section 7E (rental tax).

The said circular instructs sellers to obtain an NOC signed by the Inland Revenue Commissioner, which is a time-wasting task. Before issuing this circular, the FBR must have installed an online system that could have easily generated the required NOC.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi