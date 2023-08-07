Govt urged to introduce tax reforms

LAHORE:The rulers are dropping a bomb of price hike every day in the name of IMF. How will this government go to the public for a vote with worst economic performance?

These views were expressed by the discussants at Jang Economic Session on ‘increase in petrol, gas and power tariff in the name of IMF. The panellists were Azeem Bari, Aftab Gul, Sajida Mir, Qaisera Sheikh and Aima Mehmood while the session was moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Azeem Bari said that Pakistan is rich in minerals. The government deducts the taxes before the salary is paid but where is all this tax money going. Where are the loans taken from the IMF and world banks being used? Is it invested for the welfare and development of the people or being used for increasing the problems of the people?. By using 201 units of electricity, the unit becomes expensive. They should keep the price of 200 units the same and the price of the unit used above it should be different. The government should introduce tax reforms, end usury system and think about poor public.

Aftab Gull said that bread is basic issue of the public and Rs20 bread and Rs30 Naan are unaffordable for the public. The government is increasing gas tariff while it was not available to the public. The Tandoors are paying bills despite no supply of gas to them. The official price of fine flour is Rs2,250 while it is being sold at Rs2,800 in the market. The situation has worsened and the public should come out for protest and get their rights.

Sajida Mir said that the commoner could not survive in this situation. If the government makes the electricity cheaper, there will be no theft. The government is putting a heavy burden of taxes on the public. The salaried class is suffering in this daily increasing inflation. One experienced economist should make a family month budget in Rs25,000 income.

It has become difficult for the people to run the house. The government has made the life of the public miserable, the political spirit has ended while the public must come out for their rights.

Qaisera Sheikh said that health and education system was destroyed here while sub-standard goods are sold at utility stores. The rulers are responsible for increasing public problems. The rulers should be afraid of the reaction of the people as no one will support it if current situation persisted. Workers are hardly meeting their daily needs and negativity prevailed in such societies which lead to increase in crime rate. Commoner are sitting in the heat due to expensive electricity. The government is doing nothing.

Aima Mehmood said the government is increasing inflation and increasing public hardships. The public is now bankrupted while country is safe. The caretaker Punjab government did not issue the increase in the minimum wage notification but purchased Rs3 billion worth vehicles. Why the government is buying vehicles when petrol has become expensive. Funds of billions of rupees are being released to the members of the assembly while sucking public blood in the name of IMF.

cartoonist Javed Iqbal, who distributed certificates and gifts among the children and expressed admiration for Alhamra’s commitment to children’s education. The successful summer camp, organised by Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts benefitted from the guidance of experienced teachers led by Exhibition Officer Babar Mustafa. Alhamra Meusum’s curator Hajra Mehmood was the host of the event.