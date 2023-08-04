CM orders restoration of Wazir Khan Baradari

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Punjab Public Library, Wazir Khan Baradari, Tollinton Market and Badshahi Masjid on Thursday.

He inspected the record room, reading room, English section, computer lab and other sections of the Punjab Public Library and asked for the file of Paisa Akhbar in the record room and studied it. He said that we must preserve it as Paisa Akhbar is an asset to journalistic history.

Mohsin Naqvi interacted with the students preparing for the competitive examination in the reading room. He ordered the restoration of Wazir Khan Baradari to its original condition and directed the Walled City of Lahore Authority director general to present him with a plan in this regard. He further asked for a comprehensive plan for the renovation of the Punjab Public Library and ordered the demolition and reconstruction of the derelict building of the record room. The chief minister asked to provide fast internet and UPS connection in the reading room without delay. He said that the reading room should be renovated immediately and facilities for students should be increased. He also directed to provide the books required for the competitive examination in the reading room. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to waive the fee and an increase the capacity of the reference library of Lahore Museum on the demand of the students. He also visited the Tollinton Market and examined the various parts. Mohsin Naqvi observed the process of making cloth on handicraft and khadis by NCA at Tollinton Market.

Mohsin Naqvi visited the Tollinton Market and inspected different areas. He observed the process of cloth weaving on looms and hand-operated machines by the NCA in Tollinton Market. He also visited the Taburkaat-e-Muqadsa and other areas of the Badshahi Masjid and instructed that the Taburkaat-e-Muqadsa should be kept separately and in top-notch condition. He added that the Taburkaat-e-Muqadsa should be transferred from the Quran Gallery to the adjacent verandas and be appropriately decorated. He emphasised that the visitors to the Badshahi Masjid should be provided with the best facilities as this mosque holds historical and religious significance for us.

Mohsin Naqvi also directed to assess the establishment of a food street along with the wall of the Lahore Fort in front of Hazuri Bagh. Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, the Khateeb of the Badshahi Masjid, briefed on the Taburkaat-e-Muqadsa section and other matters of the mosque.