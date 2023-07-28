FBI’s Pakistani spy put in solitary confinement, says family

LONDON: The family of former Pakistani Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) spy Kamran Faridi has claimed he has been put in solitary confinement for 90 days at a US federal jail over a false complaint.

Kamran Faridi’s family says he is no longer allowed to speak to his family, have access to his legal team and that he has been subjected to harsh and inhumane jail conditions.

Kamran Faridi’s wife shared that her husband is being victimised for speaking about his international operations and his role in several high-profile cases on behalf of the FBI over a long period of time – including operations inside Pakistan.

Newly unsealed papers show that Kamran Faridi was sentenced in December 2020 by New York District Court on three counts of transmitting a threat to his superior FBI officer, threatening to assault a federal officer and obstruction of justice. He was arrested in March 2020 from his home, bailed and then jailed nearly a year later for seven years.

Papers shared with this reporter show that Kamran Faridi is worried that the Indian government wants to get him extradited to India once he finished his seven years jail term. In a letter addressed to his attorney, Kamran Faridi has asked his lawyer to share with him a letter the US govt has given to him but which has not been shared with Faridi.

“I refer specifically to a copy of the letter in your possession concerning the Indian government’s attempt to seek my extradition from this country’s department of state,” he asked his lawyer, warning to report him to the bar if he doesn’t follow the rules and share the letter with him.

Faridi’s family said that a US officer had told him about the Indian government’s request to hand him over to the South Asian country. The US Department of Justice and Faridi’s lawyer didn’t respond to questions.

Kamran Faridi, 59, was once a veteran FBI spy. He was the architect of entrapment of Karachi businessman Jabir Motiwala who was arrested in London in August 2018 by Scotland Yard on the US request.

While Motiwala was in a London jail fighting extradition, Karam Faridi handed over evidence to Motiwala’s lawyer establishing that Jabir Motiwala was not involved in any illegal activity but he lied in his statements to the FBI bosses to trap him and he did so because his FBI bosses had asked him to manufacture the evidence to get Jabir Motiwala arrested at any cost.