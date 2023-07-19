Pakistan women go down against Singapore in friendly game

LAHORE: Pakistan women football team on Tuesday went down to Singapore 1-0 in their lone international friendly at the latter's backyard.

Farah Noor Zehra struck the winner in the 81st minute. It was a tight game with both sides making concerted efforts to take the lead. In the second half, Pakistan got a couple of opportunities but failed to capitalise on them. Singapore also got two chances and converted one through a corner kick which was splendidly guided to the net by Farah. Pakistan team will return on Wednesday (today).