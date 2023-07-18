PMDC’s academic board notified

The federal health ministry has established the academic board of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council after a delay of six months and issued a formal notification, according to which the number of members the board are 21 and their term will be for four years.

The members include Higher Education Commission of Pakistan chairman, College of Physician and Surgeon of Pakistan president, Army Medical College principal, Rawalpindi Medical University vice chancellor, Sahiwal Medical College principal, Continental Medical College Lahore principal, Montmorency College of Dentistry Lahore principal, Bakhtawar Amin Medical & Dental College Multan principal, Dow Medical College principal, Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences professor of surgery, associate dean of postgraduate medical education at the Aga Khan University, Bhitai Dental & Medical College Mirpurkhas principal and others.

The board would formulate accreditation standards for undergraduate medical and dental programmes based in Pakistan as well as curriculum and scope of undergraduate medical and dental programmes in Pakistan leading to general or specialist registration to practise medicine and dentistry in the country.

Moreover, the board would formulate the examination procedure and structure of MDCAT to be conducted by the provinces.

The board would also formulate necessary procedures for re-validation of registration after reviewing the academic standard of any foreign institution referred by the council.