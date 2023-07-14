TAMD, LBF join hands to promote tourism

LAHORE:To promote tourism in Punjab, Tourism Archaeology, Museums Department (TAMD) and Lahore Biennale Foundation (LBF) have joined hands.

TAMD Secretary Asif Balal Lodhi and Executive Director, Lahore Biennale Foundation, Qudsia Rahim have signed an MoU at head office of TAMD. Waqas Malik, Project Director Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project also attended the ceremony. TAMD will cooperate with Lahore Biennale Foundation in developing strategies and identifying potential markets and investors. The agreement establishes a comprehensive framework for collaboration and sets the stage for a host of exciting initiatives aimed at promoting art, cultural exchange, and tourism development. By joining forces, TAMD and LBF seek to leverage their collective strengths and resources to create a vibrant and inclusive arts network that will also increase tourism and economic activity at various sites.

“The collaboration will foster cultural understanding, artistic appreciation, and contribute to the sustainable development of tourism and the art industry in Punjab. We are excited about the prospects that lie ahead and look forward to realising our shared vision of a thriving and culturally enriched community,” said the TAMD secretary said.

Executive Director LBF Qudsia Rahim views this partnership as recognising the intrinsic value of art as a catalyst for tourism development and cultural enrichment. She said that this partnership aims to leverage the diverse artistic heritage and creative talents within the community. “Through this collaboration, we strive to establish a platform that showcases and celebrates the artistic expressions, history, and vibrant cultural landscape,” she said. The Lahore Biennale Foundation has been playing a pivotal role in channeling Arts and bringing much-needed attention and support for tourism, art, culture and economic growth across Pakistan.