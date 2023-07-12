Troops, FC called out in tense Kurram

Kurram agency, one of former tribal districts make up roughly 20 percent of Pakistan's population of 200 million. — AFP/File

PARACHINAR/PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday said no effort was being spared to resolve the longstanding land disputes in the Kurram tribal district and normalise the situation there.

A press note issued by the government said, “Recently, due to land disputes, armed clashes have occurred between the tribes of Kurram district, resulting in regrettable casualties.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made every effort to resolve the longstanding land disputes in Kurram and to normalize the situation well before the 7th of July 2023 clash between the inhabitants of Dandar Sehra and Boshehra.

“It is pertinent to mention that there are eight different land disputes going on in central, lower and upper areas of the Kurram district, most of which date back to pre-independence time.

“Recently, on 7th of July 2023, an exchange of fire took place between the inhabitants of Dandar Sehra and Boshehra over construction on disputed Shamlat [shared land] at Dandar Sehra, upper Kurram, wherein regrettably seven individuals were killed and 37 injured. Section 144 has already been imposed in the area.

“Immediately, after the clash, the district administration, with the support of police and law-enforcement agencies (LEAs), engaged prominent elders for ceasefire and started negotiations with both the parties. Furthermore, Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed on the disputed land with deployment of LEAs to normalize the situation and avoid further losses or casualties.

“A 12-member Jirga, including the elders of Kurram, was constituted by the district administration to resolve the land disputes and carry out negotiations with both tribes.

“The jirga was assisted by a revenue commission led by AC of Upper Kurram constituted on 25th of December 2021 to resolve the land dispute and they were successful in demarcating the land of Gido.

“On the other hand, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through the Board of Revenue has notified a high-level revenue commission at the provincial level for settlement of measured or unmeasured land in Kurram district to resolve the matter once and for all.

“The land commission along with elders of the area visited Kurram twice on 6th and 20th of June 2023 and a third visit is planned this week.

“Several reports have been received that some miscreants are giving it the colour of a sectarian clash and propagating false news on the social media.

“A strict monitoring of social media is in place and all such miscreants will be dealt with severely.

“To normalise the situation, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has requisitioned additional troops of army and FC in aid of civil power under Article 245 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

“The government is fully cognizant of the situation and is taking all measures to avoid clashes and loss of lives and property. The residents of Kurram from all sects are requested to stay calm in this situation and support the district administration and LEAs to resolve the long-standing disputes amicably and ensure safety and security of every citizen.

“Lately, today 30 members of the Jirga from Kohat, Orakzai and Hangu have moved to Kurram.”

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Tuesday said the government believes in providing equal rights to all schools of thought.

He was talking to a delegation of Tehreek e Nifaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafariya (TNFJ) that called on him here. The delegation was led by the TNJF Secretary General Allama Basharat Hussain Imami.

Imami briefed Ashraf on the grave situation in Parachinar. The speaker National Assembly carefully listened to the delegation and assured them of a positive action.

Meanwhile, two more persons were killed and 25 others sustained injuries as clashes between the tribes in different areas of the Kurram district continued for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday.Two more persons were reported to have been killed in various areas of the volatile district.