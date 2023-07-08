Musical archives of legendary singers to be streamlined on global digital platforms

Islamabad: The entire original musical archives of legendary Pakistani artists will be placed on global digital platforms to promote their great work all over the world.

According to the details, many Pakistani people and organisations are streamlining musical work of the legendary artists on global platforms on individual basis. But now the government has decided that original musical archives of these singers would be placed on these platforms.

An official has said that the Pakistani artists have created legendary music, which should be available around the world.

“We have asked Lok Virsa to explore possibilities of streaming their entire musical archives of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Reshman, Tufail Niazi and many more via streaming platforms,” he said.

He said that the stuff would also include those original songs recorded by Lok Virsa when these artists were new in their field, adding “A lot of stuff is already on Spotify. But now we will provide original and entire archives to the people living across the globe.”

“One can find some materials on Apple Music and such, but digitizing the whole stuff of Lok Virsa archives will promote our local music all over the world,” he said.

Globally, Spotify is the most popular streaming platform, followed closely by the likes of Apple Music and Amazon.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has a rich tradition of art and culture.

There was music department in the Punjab University but it was shut down after partition of the sub-continent. Faiz Ahmed Faiz also opened a classical music section in state-run radio but it was also later closed down.

The official said, “The great work of our legendary singers needs to be promoted at the international level. We have also seen in the past when many of these singers made waves internationally through their songs.”