Excise officials recover tax from defaulter vehicles

LAHORE:Excise officials on Sunday checked all the vehicles passing through Canal Road near EME Society, impounded hundreds of defaulter vehicles and recovered tax. Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Masood Mukhtar and Director General Muhammad Ali continuing their surprise visits arrived on Canal Road to inspect the blockade held at EME Society point.

The Excise staff was busy checking all the vehicles passing through Canal Road, hundreds of defaulter vehicles were impounded and tax recovery was in progress.

Secretary and DG Excise appreciated the staff present on the occasion. Secretary Excise Masood Mukhtar directed the officers of the ET department to continue the operation against the vehicles defaulting in token tax and registration fee. Meanwhile, DG Muhammad Ali said that till June 30, the campaign against defaulting vehicles was being intensified.

He also urged the officers to take strict action against property tax defaulters. He said that the defaulting big commercial buildings should be sealed and all directors across the province should send recovery reports daily.

Earlier, Secretary and DG Excise also visited the recovery monitoring cell where Additional DGET Ahmed Saeed gave a briefing. Secretary Excise directed Excise & Taxation Officers of Sialkot, Jhelum and Rawalpindi Zone-II to improve their performance to meet the given targets.