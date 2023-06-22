TME organises high achievers ceremony

Islamabad:Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister and Dr. Samar Mubarakmand, nuclear physicist, were the chief guests at the high achievers and graduation ceremony of Future World colleges, Bahria Town, Rawalpindi Campus, H-11/4, Islamabad Campus, Roots Millennium Colleges, Khyber, and Hill View, Mirpur campuses held in Islamabad, says a press release.

Furthermore, the guests of honour representing The Millennium Education (TME) Group were the Founder & Chief Executive of TME, Dr. Faisal Mushtaq (TI), accompanied by Executive Director Anna Faisal. Sabina Zakir, director of communications & outreach, Erum Atif, director of teaching & learning, and Abid Hussain, chief operating officer of TME Group were also present on the occasion.

The chief guest, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, captivated the audience while conveying his profound delight at witnessing the high achievers’ & graduation ceremony of the Future World & Millennium Colleges for 2023. He termed it as a momentous occasion in the lives of each and every learner in attendance. He praised the young graduates for successfully reaching the pinnacle of their high school journey and lauded them for bringing honor to their glorified educational institution.

On the occasion, Dr. Samar Mubarakmand, took the stage and shared his own enthralling journey, leaving an indelible mark upon the hearts of the young learners. With eloquence and vivid detail, he recounted his remarkable path to success in the captivating realm of nuclear physics, leaving an enduring impression of inspiration in the minds of the spectators.

In his impeccable address, founder & CEO The Millennium Education Group Dr. Faisal Mushtaq (TI) extended his heartfelt felicitations to the graduating learners, their families, and the esteemed faculty.