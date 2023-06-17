Shehbaz says Nawaz to be PM for 4th time

PM and PMLN president Shehbaz Sharif attends the party's Central General Council meeting in the party's secretariat in Islamabad on June 17, 2023. PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was re-elected as PMLN president on Friday, said PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif would become premier for the fourth time after returning home to lead the country to prosperity.

The PMLN Central General Council re-elected Shehbaz as party president for another four years in intra-party elections at a meeting here. After his re-election, Shehbaz said he would hand over PMLN presidentship to Nawaz Sharif once he returned home.

Nawaz Sharif chaired the meeting online. Former federal minister Sardar Muhammad Yousuf conducted the elections as chief election commissioner. Maryam Nawaz was elected as PMLN chief organizer and senior vice president, Ahsan Iqbal as secretary general, Ishaq Dar as finance secretary and Information Minister Marriyum Aurengzeb as information secretary.

Shehbaz said Nawaz Sharif was the builder of modern Pakistan who eliminated energy shortages and laid down a network of roads, built infrastructure and developed agriculture, industry and other vital sectors of the economy during his tenure. He recalled that Nawaz had a comprehensive policy on Kashmir and forcefully raised the issue of Kashmir at international forums including the United Nations. Every Pakistani is ready to offer sacrifices for the freedom of Kashmir and no compromise will be made on the rights of Kashmiri people.

He said Dar was working hard to steer the economy out of difficulties. Those who are unduly criticizing Dar have no place in the party. He reiterated that the government had met all conditions of the International Monetary Fund for meeting financial needs of the country.

“We spent our political capital on the state at a time when inflation was high and international commodity prices at peak,” he said and pointed out that despite difficult economic conditions, the common man was given relief in the budget and salaries were raised by 35 per cent and pensions by 17 per cent. The Pakistani nation is brave and will thwart current challenges. He said his government had signed an agreement with Azerbaijan to import gas and bought oil from Russia. He criticized Imran Khan for spreading lies for his ulterior motives and to mislead people.

Maryam Nawaz said the PMLN believed in serving people, adding that development and the PMLN had become synonymous.

Marriyum Aurangzeb tabled a resolution paying tribute to the bravery and patriotism of Nawaz Sharif. It said Nawaz always gave priority to national interests. It commended Shehbaz’s efforts to bring political and economic stability in the country.

Marriyum said the meeting extended full support to the Kashmiri brethren for the resolution of the Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions. She said the meeting deplored the violent incidents of May 9 and demanded that the culprits involved in these acts be brought to book.