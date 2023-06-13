Taxing the taxed

The new budget has increased the tax burden while nothing has been done to bring more people into the tax net. Hence, the increased burden will be borne solely by the existing, law-abiding tax filers, who are already overburdened by taxes.This unfair system cannot continue and the government has to bring the non-filers into the tax net.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
In FY2022, our remittances declined from $31.31 billion to $29.87 billion, mainly because of the increase in the...
As concerns about climate change intensify and the need for clean and renewable energy becomes increasingly apparent,...
The government must have spent a substantial amount of money on the printing of the budget documents being carried...
Self-medication refers to the taking of medicines without consulting a doctor. This dangerous trend is on the rise due...
The traffic situation in Quetta is abysmal. Some roads are totally ignored by the traffic police and have become...
One of the major problems in our political system is the pursuit of absolutism or unrestrained power by the major...