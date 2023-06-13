 
June 13, 2023
Taxing the taxed

June 13, 2023

The new budget has increased the tax burden while nothing has been done to bring more people into the tax net. Hence, the increased burden will be borne solely by the existing, law-abiding tax filers, who are already overburdened by taxes.This unfair system cannot continue and the government has to bring the non-filers into the tax net.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi